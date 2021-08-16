SJSD committee adjusts tax levy upward for 21-22 year

(ST. JOSEPH) -- A finance committee at the St. Joseph School District has adjusted upward its proposed tax levy for this upcoming school year.

At a meeting Monday afternoon, the forwarded a recommendation to adjust its property tax levy up three cents to $4.37. The group cited increased costs for the reason. This increase, if approved by the board, would not meet the criteria needed for a public vote.

The board has already approved a budget of more than $153 million, a more than $18 million increase over last year. Much of the increase is Covid-related. Federal relief is expected to fill much of that gap. In addition to using reserves to fill that gap, the committee recommended the tax increase.

"This year, we are allowed to--with no vote to the public--we're allowed to take our incidental fund and raise that by approximately a little over three cents," said Gave Edgar who is the Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations. "And the reason for that our assess valuation went up 2.4 percent which is very good for Buchanan County, we are very happy and we'll see some benefits from that 2.4 percent increase."

Assessed value of all taxable property in the school district increased to more than $1.1 billion. Approximately $50 million of the districts total budget comes from the taxation of these properties.

The plan will be preseneted to the full school board at their meeting on Monday.