Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

SJSD committee adjusts tax levy upward for 21-22 year

District administrators cite increased costs of supplies and materials.

Posted: Aug 16, 2021 9:30 PM
Updated: Aug 16, 2021 9:35 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH) -- A finance committee at the St. Joseph School District has adjusted upward its proposed tax levy for this upcoming school year.

At a meeting Monday afternoon, the forwarded a recommendation to adjust its property tax levy up three cents to $4.37. The group cited increased costs for the reason. This increase, if approved by the board, would not meet the criteria needed for a public vote.

The board has already approved a budget of more than $153 million, a more than $18 million increase over last year.  Much of the increase is Covid-related. Federal relief is expected to fill much of that gap. In addition to using reserves to fill that gap, the committee recommended the tax increase.

"This year, we are allowed to--with no vote to the public--we're allowed to take our incidental fund and raise that by approximately a little over three cents," said Gave Edgar who is the Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations. "And the reason for that our assess valuation went up 2.4 percent which is very good for Buchanan County, we are very happy and we'll see some benefits from that 2.4 percent increase."

Assessed value of all taxable property in the school district increased to more than $1.1 billion. Approximately $50 million of the districts total budget comes from the taxation of these properties.

The plan will be preseneted to the full school board at their meeting on Monday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Atchison
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Tomorrow will be another sunny and comfortable day with temperatures right around average in the mid 80s. Winds will stay calm today out of the south east around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up this week with highs making a run for the 90s by mid week. Conditions look to stay dry and sunny through Wednesday. Isolated rain chances will exist on Thursday, however most of the day will be dry. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will return on Friday into the weekend as a cold front moves through our area. Lingering rain and storm chances will continue through the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories