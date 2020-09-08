Clear
Positive COVID-19 case reported at Lafayette High School

Posted: Sep 8, 2020 1:37 PM
Updated: Sep 8, 2020 1:44 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District confirmed Tuesday one positive case of COVID-19 at Lafayette High School.

In a statement, the district said they are working closely with the St. Joseph Health Department to determine if anyone from Lafayette should be under quarantine.

The health department will contact those who have been identified as a close contact or let them know if they should continue attending school normally.

The school district said, “at this time we don’t know how many individuals are or will be impacted. Lafayette High School has reported one positive case, but due to confidentiality laws the school and the district cannot release specific information about those who have been directly affected.”

