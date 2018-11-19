SJSD decides to increase school security

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph school board has to decided to move forward with beefing up school security. The board has decided to go with purchasing "Raptor," a national web based security program.

The program is aleady being used in Kansas City schools and district representatives said by February the system will be in all 24 buildings with in the St. Joseph chool district that have students.

The Raptor system performs a background checks by scanning visitor ID's for ciminal activity and for any matches in the national sex offender database for all 50 states.

"This way we can know if they were a danger any where not just in Missouri," said Dr. Robert Sigrist, SJSD Director of Student Services.

With those and multiple other features, Dr. Sigrists says it will offer security and functionality in the future.

“It just gives us that extra layer of security and then it will allow us to run volunteers through the system so we can accuatlly have a database of our own so if something is coming up that we need volunteers for we can pull up our database of volunteers and know that they have been put though a background check," Sigrist said.

The start up cost for Raptor will be about $41K, then it will cost the district about $13K annually.