Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

SJSD discusses future of aging facilities

At a committee meeting Tuesday afternoon, board members acknowledged that in the near future, there will need to be some changes

Posted: Oct 21, 2020 11:03 AM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District once again wrangling with a facilities plan.

At a committee meeting Tuesday afternoon, board members acknowledged that in the near future, there will need to be some changes.

They say the current aging facilities and a declining enrollment give them a couple of options, neither very appealing.

One is to close some buildings, which isn't popular to many and another is to keep all the buildings open, but then ask for a tax increase to pay for all the work that needs to be done in the old buildings.

“We know that we need to make some improvements to our buildings but we want to make sure that our buildings will support the academic structure that we have here,” SJSD board member Larry Koch said. “We are not in the business of building buildings, we are in the business of educating children so academics is first but we want to make sure the buildings will support the academic needs of the community.”

Board members say that another unpleasant part of their facilities plan is redistricting and getting the right amount of students into each school.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
It will be a cold start to the work week, with cloudy skies and below average highs in the low-to-mid 50s for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Tuesday and Wednesday a cold front will move in and give us a chance for rain and t-storms. As the warm front moves in and remains stationary it will spark rain/storm chances Wednesday through Thursday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with a high in the upper 70s. A cold front moves back in Friday returning highs to the low 50s for the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories