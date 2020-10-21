SJSD discusses future of aging facilities

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District once again wrangling with a facilities plan.

At a committee meeting Tuesday afternoon, board members acknowledged that in the near future, there will need to be some changes.

They say the current aging facilities and a declining enrollment give them a couple of options, neither very appealing.

One is to close some buildings, which isn't popular to many and another is to keep all the buildings open, but then ask for a tax increase to pay for all the work that needs to be done in the old buildings.

“We know that we need to make some improvements to our buildings but we want to make sure that our buildings will support the academic structure that we have here,” SJSD board member Larry Koch said. “We are not in the business of building buildings, we are in the business of educating children so academics is first but we want to make sure the buildings will support the academic needs of the community.”

Board members say that another unpleasant part of their facilities plan is redistricting and getting the right amount of students into each school.