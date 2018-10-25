(ST. JOSEPH, MO.)— On Wednesday morning, the St. Joseph School District had their first of a few "Coffee with Conversation" events. Parents and guardians got a chance to chat with members of the school board and Superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl at The Big Biscuit.

People asked questions, made comments, and brought concerns to the district representatives in an informal setting. Jonathan Alden has two daughters in the SJSD said he was happy the school board made themselves so available.

"Education for my kids is not just the school district, a lot of that is also my responsibility to make sure they're doing things that I think are correct," Alden said. "If I have concerns or questions I won't just sit and complain about it to other people but go to the people directly and ask why they are doing things."

"That's why it's important [people] know that we have open eyes and open ears and that we will listen and share and take that input in," Van Zyl said.

The next SJSD "Coffee with Conversation" event will November 28th from 7am to 8am at the new southside Interserv building.