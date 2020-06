(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District announced Saturday that due to the rain, all high school graduations will begin at 10AM Saturday, June 27.

Benton will hold its ceremony at Sparks Field, Central will hold its ceremony at MSWU, and Lafayette will hold its ceremony at Krug Park all beginning at 10AM.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a limit on the number of guests for each student and graduations will adhere to health and social distancing guidelines.