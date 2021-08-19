SJSD high schools partially air conditioned for the first time

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For the first time, all three high schools in the St. Joseph School District will have air conditioning in their gyms and auditoriums.

Thanks to a $11.37 million project funded through ESSER II, (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund), students, staff and visitors no longer have to sit in a miserably hot, sweaty gym anymore.

“It was surprising to me because I came from a district that always had air conditioning. I’m just glad we had the opportunity to tackle it. Without the ESSER dollars, we wouldn’t have been able to do it,” said Gabe Edgar, SJSD Assistant Superintendent for Business and Operations.

The multi-million dollar projects aims to allow the SJSD to repair and upgrade projects to improve air quality in school buildings.

Phase two of the project adds air conditioning to Benton, Lafayette and Central High School as well as Hilllyard Technical School. SJSD beginning the process by targetting the high schools' largest areas: the gyms and auditoriums.

Thursday, media was allowed to tour Benton and Lafayette's gyms as H-VAC was being put in.

Central High School has already been completed.

Edgar said this project is long overdue.

“It makes me feel relieved to be honest with you,” said Edgar, “We actually thought we weren’t going to be able to use the gyms this fall and so we were scrambling around trying to figure out what we were going to do for gym space.”

Schneider Electric is taking the lead on the project.

Peter Hinkle, Midwest Sales Team Leader for Schneider Electric, said not only is this H-VAC project improving air quality for staff and students, but will also improve pride in these community pillars.

“All three of these buildings are very important to this community and with varying parts of the community, they’ve got different sentimental value. Adding air conditioning provides these buildings with a longer, useful life than maybe what anyone anticipated,” said Hinkle.

Phase two will wrap up one month ahead of schedule, sometime next week.

Phase one of the project upgraded mainly mechanical systems and plumbing at four elementary schools and two middles schools: Carden Park, Oak Grove, Pershing, Pickett, as well as Robidoux and Spring Garden.

Phase three will add heating and cooling district-wide as Schneider Electric moves into the classrooms. Hinkle said that move should begin next summer.