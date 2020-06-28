Clear

SJSD hold more traditional commencement ceremonies Saturday.

Despite Covid-19 and severe weather overnight, the class of 2020 was able to celebrate their commencement with family and friends Saturday morning at various locations throughout the city.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) All three high schools in the St. Joseph school district held a more traditional ceremony Saturday. 

"We are so excited that we were able to have an in person graduation," Dr. Terri Godfrey, principal Central High School. 

More traditional graduations were held at three different locations across town. The event’s planning was shrouded in uncertainty all the way up until the day of due to recent storms and the coronavirus.

"It’s been interesting," Godfrey said. "None of us realized that this would go on for as long as it has,"

it’s been a tough year for the graduates, from virtual commencements, to drive-thru degree ceremonies.

While they’ve had to miss out on so much, in addition to facing the reality of the world, they say they’re ready to take it on.

"This is all a really big surprise," Cameron Gilmore, CHS graduate said. "We’re here to adapt we’re here to overcome and that’s the big thing."

As the graduates prepare for their next step in life, staff and faculty want to make sure their accomplishments here are remembered.

"I hope they feel celebrated." Godfrey said. 

Lafayette High School had a similer ceremony at Krug Park, while Benton had their ceremony at Sparks Field. 

