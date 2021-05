(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District will be holding an enrollment drive.

Students will be able to register for the 2021-2022 school year at three different locations.

Wednesday, May 19 at Lake Elementary

Thursday, May 20 at Carden Park

Thursday, May 27 at Ashland United Methodist.

All will run from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Any students who enroll will receive a free Kona Ice treat.