SJSD holding off on high school closure, renovation plan

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In a surprise move on Tuesday, the Board of Education at the St. Joseph School District announced that they will hold off on plans to either renovate its three current high schools or build either one or two new facilities.

During a previously unscheduled special board meeting that was just posted on Monday to abide by Missouri Sunshine Law, board president Seth Wright said they would not put a tax increase question on the ballot in April.

Board members had been seeking input from the public since last summer on six different plans that varied in cost from $120-190 million. They included options that ranged from making renovations to Lafayette, Central and Benton High Schools, to closing one, two or even all three and building new.

At its last meeting, board members stressed that they did not want any plan exceeding $160 million, which would have cost the owner of a $100,000 home an extra $120 per year in property taxes.

At the time, Wright told KQ2 News that their feedback from the public indicated that building either one or two new high schools was the preferred option.

KQ2 News will have more on this story as it becomes available.