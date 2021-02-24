SJSD holding virtual town hall discussing upcoming bond issue

The St. Joseph School District's Virtual Town Hall will focus on the district’s facilities and the upcoming bond issue. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Posted: Feb 24, 2021 3:54 PM
Updated: Feb 24, 2021 3:55 PM
