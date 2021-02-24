Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

SJSD holding virtual town hall discussing upcoming bond issue

The St. Joseph School District's Virtual Town Hall will focus on the district’s facilities and the upcoming bond issue. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Posted: Feb 24, 2021 3:54 PM
Updated: Feb 24, 2021 3:55 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 34°
Clarinda
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Some cooler air is moving through the area early this morning bringing a few clouds and a breezy wind from the north. Today we saw the clouds move in across the area. Temperatures today will be right around average with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures will remain seasonal on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Gradually temperatures will start to warm up Friday into the weekend with highs back in the 50s. Rain chances look very small over the next few days but a few areas of light rain could develop through the evening hours Friday and again Sunday into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories