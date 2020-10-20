SJSD honors bus trainer for bus safety week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's bus safety week and the St. Joseph School District kicked off the week with donuts and honoring a man who has spent three decades busing kids to and from school safely.

SJSD Superintendent, Dr. Doug Van Zyl stopped by the Apple Bus Company in St. Joseph to present Stan Aspey with a certificate, honoring his dedicated career.

“We want to make sure they realize how valuable and important they are to what we do on a daily basis,” said Dr. Van Zyl.

Stan Aspey, a retired marine has been picking up and dropping off kids in the district for 30 years and has done it wreck free. Aspey trains other bus drivers to do the same.

“Been here for a very long time. I’ve trained almost everybody on this lot,” said Aspey.

Like teachers, bus drivers can have a large impact on a student's life and luckily for Aspey, he's been able to see that influence come to life.

“I had a young gentleman that I had years and years ago on my bus. I saw him years later. He came up and we were visiting a little bit and I found out that he had actually named his son after me. So, that’s a memory that will never go away, it’ll live forever,” said Aspey.

Aspey said that strong bond with the kids walking on and off his bus is what makes him realize how much he loves his job.

“If you love kids and wanna work with kids, this is one of the most gratifying jobs you’ll ever have in your life,” said Aspey.

The theme for national bus safety week is "Red Lights Mean Stop."

The SJSD said the week-long observance reminds parents, students and motorists the importance of following traffic laws and practicing good bus safety tips.