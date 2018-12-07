SJSD kids learn computer coding

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Third Graders at Oak Grove Elementary got a crash course in computer coding Friday. Students took part in "Hour Of Code", teachers called it a learning exercise.

"This is just to get them acclaimed in the computer science technology world," Courtney Burgess, instructor, St. Joseph School District, said.

Hour of Code is a global event where schools dedicate time to introduce students to computer coding.

Kids learn through play, in a particular exercise, they choose dancers, dance moves and music using code. The kids say they get a lot out of it.

"You have to think," Kreightyn Johnson, 3rd Grader, said. "You can’t just type in stuff."

Teachers said the goal of the worldwide event is to get kids excited about computer science.

"We just wanted to give [the kids] the opportunity to be on the computer and learn how to code through that," Burgess said. " it's pretty neat."

Both teachers and students said the engaging tasks help kids learn the basics of coding.

"I like when I do a different game," Addy Arnold, 3rd Grader, said. "I like to learn different coding each time."

"[It's so engaging for the class]" Burgess said. "It can engage them for hours upon hours,"

Teachers said they hope the time spent on coding could inspire their students far beyond today.

Time could on forever and they don’t even realize cause they’re having so much fun with this type of project," Burgess said.

More than 180 countries take part in Hour of Code