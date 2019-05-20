SJSD launches Master Facilities Plan, asks for community engagement

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District announced the first phases of its Master Facilities Plan process, and they're asking for community feedback.

SJSD Superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl said the district hired the architectural group DLR to tour the school buildings and put together a facilities study.

"They will be taking a look at each of our facilities and kind of giving them a sort of report card, so to speak, of where does it fall based off the guideline for good instructional practices and facilities," Van Zyl said.

The district said they're hoping to encourage a large number of people to get involved in the process by releasing a series of surveys. A group called Link, a part of DLR, has launched a website and put together an introductory survey that's available to the public.

"It's not a very long survey but it's kind of 'are you a parent or a grandparent, are you a community member, what kids do you - if you have kids what schools do they go to?'" Van Zyl said.

The questions on the surveys will begin basic and gradually get more in-depth depending on the amount of feedback the district is getting from them.

The district will also be getting a demographic survey completed during the Master Facilities Plan process. Van Zyl said based on the outcome of the data, the School Board may have to look at possibly consolidating schools in the future.

"Our enrollment is declining, and so if that trend continues at some point we'll probably have to have the conversation of what does that mean for us? What does that look like?" Van Zyl said.

The process began after Christmas of 2018, and will be expected to wrap up sometime in November of 2019.

SJSD said they will share information about the plan and the surveys through emails, social media and through community partners. If you'd like to take the first survey, check out the St. Joseph School District social media pages, or click on the link here.