SJSD looking to purchase new laptops for 2019-2020 school year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District is looking to purchase all new laptops for High School students for the 2019-2020 school year.

The district bought new devices last year for the 1:1 program, but said they're no longer compatible with the learning programs being used and that they could not keep up with the demands and needs of the students.

"I don't think it was the fault of anyone," Dr. Gabe Edgar, SJSD director of finance, said. "The devices that were purchased they felt like could keep up with the demands, and then whenever we got to the point it just wasn't the case."

The school said they will get a small reimbursement on last year's devices, but will not get the full amount. Edgar said they will get $48.01 on each computer, when they cost about $180 a piece.

"That's the reason why we're here, to provide the best equipment for the kids," Edgar said.

Edgar said the district will purchase about 33,000 new laptops at a total of about $1.6 million.

The School Board will be discussing purchasing options at Tuesday's board meeting. Edgar said they will be looking at three options for leasing the new devices: a two year lease option, a three year lease option and a four year lease option.

"I'll provide the board with education on those leases," Edgar said. "The good thing about it is there's no interest built in it's the same price broken down over 2 years, three years or four years."

The district is also deciding on which company to go with, but have lowered it down to two options: Converge One - Dell Direct and Connection.

Edgar said the decision on the company will be decided by the end of the month.