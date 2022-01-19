SJSD monitoring Covid numbers after canceling class

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District is operating in snow-day mode with no snow.

Classes were canceled district-wide for in-person students due to widespread staff illnesses.

School leaders say they'll know this afternoon whether two days is enough time for sick teachers and bus drivers to bounce back.

The St. Joseph school board committee meetings continued on Tuesday while the rest of the district stayed home.

"Just like several other districts across the state and across the country we've had an increase in the number of employees that are being sick,” SJSD Superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl said.

Tuesday and Wednesday's classes were canceled for all in-person students after many staff members called in sick because of covid and other illnesses.

"Specifically our bus drivers. Our routes are being impacted by drivers and we are going to use all of our subs and we were still going to be about six to nine routes short and so that's a large impact on our students,” Van Zyl said.

The district also had trouble getting teaching subs.

By 2 p.m. Monday dozens of teaching positions were unfilled.

"We already filled quite a few teaching positions and that left 50 vacant across the district and that was at 2 o'clock yesterday and that was going to keep rising and so we decided to make the decision," Van Zyl said.

The superintendent says now the district has to monitor the numbers and see if two days of no school is enough to staff classrooms and bus routes.

“We were thinking that coming off the three-day weekend cause maybe some of those folks got sick over the weekend or Friday because we had quite a few people out on Friday that that would give them enough time to work their way back into school but that's something we're going to have to monitor," Van Zyl said.

The superintendent says the district will know by Wednesday afternoon whether more classes will need to be canceled.

During a committee meeting yesterday, school leaders requested the issue of mandatory masking to be added to the next board of education meeting agenda.