SJSD officials encourage more families to consider summer school

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Summer school will return to the St. Joseph School District for the first tie since the Covid-19 pandemic.

District officials said the curriculum will remain unchanged, however they're hoping there will be more kids enrolled.

"I’m hoping to see an increase in our summer school enrollment and allowing those kids some different opportunities." Bethany Clark, St. Joseph School District said.

Clark said she hopes more families consider summer school for their children this year to give them more opportunity to develop both academically and socially.

The pandemic, district officials say has been tough on kids in general, within the school district it canceled last year’s summer school program.

"Parents feel like their kids have missed out on those social and academic options in the buildings." Clark said.

Clark added that not everyone may be ready to head back into the classroom, they say they’ve made sure to provide those who want to learn virtually the same opportunity.

"[Virtual summer school] is going to look very similar to face-to-face and in person," Clark said. You'll have the option to be at home and safe and socially distance if you feel you need to do that."

The district's summer school program will run from June 2 to July 1. Parents looking to enroll their children in the virtual summer school should enroll by April 26.