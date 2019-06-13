Clear

SJSD officials review year, set goals at yearly retreat

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 1:17 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph School District officials met Thursday to discuss goals set last year and to set new ones for the upcoming year.

At the second board of education retreat, officials discussed the progress of goals set last year. Seth Wright, board president, said the last year was a successful one, with the passage of a new tax levy and the first year for Superintendent Doug Van Zyl.

Wright says that these retreats also serve as a way for the district to be more transparent.

"It's all about being open and transparent. Not with just each other but with the public," he said. "And I think this is just an opportunity to come together and share some ideas and thoughts around what this district can look like moving forward."

Board members and administration staff also talked about ways to improve ways they can all come together to work on the same goals.

"I think in the past sometimes maybe the board and the district were not on the same page and so to make sure the board, the administration and the district are all working together towards the same goals," Wright said.

The meeting was facilitated by Janet Tilley from the Missouri School Boards' Association.

