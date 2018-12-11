Filing for SJSD Board of Education opens

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday marked the first day candidates could file to be on the ballot for next April's St. Joseph School District Board of Education election. There will be two seats available -- meaning the district could see some new faces on the board.

“Dr. Bryan Greene and I came in in 2016 as the first school members who started what is known now as the new board, and now we were the two who are up," said St. Joseph School District Board Vice President Tami Pasley.

Pasley has already made her intentions clear by filing for re-election the moment the St. Joseph School District office opened Tuesday morning.

“I am running because I am just not ready to walk away from the kids and from the teachers. A lot of work has been done but there’s still a lot of work ahead and I am ready for the challenge of that work,” said Pasley.

Dr. Greene said he is still uncertain if he will run for re-election citing time as a major concern.

“My wife and I have been discussing it. We have two boys and I am looking into furthering my education with a PhD. It's great to serve the district but it is a huge time commitment,” said Dr. Greene.

Board members say whoever wants to serve on the board needs to ready to work.

“We want the best and most qualified candidates. Whether that’s the current board members or new people that are out there in the community, I think this is an opportunity for people to make their case on why they believe they would be the best for the district and if it’s a new person we are always open to fresh ideas,” said Board of Education President Seth Wright.

Filing ends on January 15.