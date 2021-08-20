SJSD parents can track bus routes with a new app

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new school year brings a new tool to help parents in the St. Joseph School District make sure their students get to and from school safely.

Monday, 3,200 students in the SJSD will hop back on the big, yellow bus and head back-to-school. This year, parents will be able to check and see if their child's ride is on time.

“We’re in a timeframe where I can see where my amazon package is. We probably need to move to a situation where parents can see where their child’s bus is,” said Dr. Robert Sigrist, Director of Student Services for the St. Joseph School District.

The Apple Bus Company and the SJSD launched a bus-tracking app that provides parents with real-time, accurate information on routes and schedules. The app is called, 'Stopfinder.'

The app tracks their child's school busy by way of the bus' GPS system. The app does not track students.

SJSD called the bus-tracker app an investment two years in the making.

Apple Bus' General Manager, Mark Alexander, said this is a modern tool to help parents keep their kids safe.

“I’ll tell you what, this is going to be an amazing thing for all the parents," said Alexander, "The beauty of it is they can geofence this. They can put a geo-alert when the bus leaves the school and around where their bus stop is so they know, 'Okay, the bus is going to be here in a few minutes, we better get out there.'"

Dr. Sigrist said it's especially great when there is inclement weather, so students aren't stuck at the bus stop longer than necessary.

With 66 main bus routes, 95 busses and over 3,000 student riders, it's a lot to look over.

Administrators said this modern tool should give parents peace of mind that their students are safe heading to school and coming home.

Dr. Sigrist said in 2-3 weeks, push notifications will be available on the app. Parents should have received an email about the app from Apple Bus. Administrators advise parents to check their spam folder if they don't see the email.

As for COVID-19 protocols, riders are required to wear a face covering while on the school bus per CDC mandate. Apple Bus is continuing its practice of disinfecting each bus after every route.