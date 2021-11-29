SJSD passes new masking policy

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Board of Education at the St. Joseph School District passed a new district-wide masking policy Monday night.

The new policy will not be a mask mandate district-wide, but will use a formula to determine if students and staff at a school will be required to mask up.

The new policy will look at the number of positive Covid cases and quarantines within a specific building. If that number is at or above seven percent of the student population of that school, masks will be made mandatory.

This is a similar policy to one that was recently enacted in the Savannah School District.

The final vote was 5-2 with board members Ken Reeder and Rick Gilmore opposed.