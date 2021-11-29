Clear
SJSD passes new masking policy

The Board of Education at the St. Joseph School District passed a new district-wide masking policy Monday night.

Posted: Nov 29, 2021 7:38 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Board of Education at the St. Joseph School District passed a new district-wide masking policy Monday night.

The new policy will not be a mask mandate district-wide, but will use a formula to determine if students and staff at a school will be required to mask up.

The new policy will look at the number of positive Covid cases and quarantines within a specific building. If that number is at or above seven percent of the student population of that school, masks will be made mandatory.

This is a similar policy to one that was recently enacted in the Savannah School District.

The final vote was 5-2 with board members Ken Reeder and Rick Gilmore opposed.

Our warm temperatures are set to continue this week with highs in the 50s and 60s. Today temperatures climbed into the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds were a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph out of the south. A few more clouds will roll into the area on Tuesday keeping temperatures in the mid 50s. A sprinkles or two can’t be ruled out on Tuesday, Sunshine and warm temperatures look to return for the rest of the work week with highs making a run for the 70s on Thursday. Dry weather will continue this weekend with highs in the mid to lower 50s.
