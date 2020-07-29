SJSD pushes first day of school back to Aug. 31, will require masks

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph School District has pushed back the first day of school to August 31 and will require masks inside district facilities and on district transportation.

The district said this will give them time to make sure they're in the best possible situation once students return.

Along with pushing back the start of the school, the district is requiring masks or face coverings for all staff, students, visitors, and vendors when in a district facility or using district transportation.

As an exception, the covering may be removed when the individual is in a setting in which social distancing can clearly be maintained for an extended period of time or during scheduled socially distanced breaks as established by schools.

