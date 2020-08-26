Clear
SJSD reports zero student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19

As of Tuesday, the St. Joseph School District reported there have been zero positive COVID-19 cases among student-athletes.

Posted: Aug 26, 2020 12:06 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

"I attribute that a lot to the kids doing things that they have been asked to do and our coaches doing the best they can to keep kids socially distant and doing the things like sanitizing and wearing masks when appropriate," said Robert Sigrist, SJSD Director of Student Services.

Sigrist adds the district has protocols in place if cases were to happen on a team or in a school.

More hot and humid weather with highs in the lower 90s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we move into the middle of the week.
