SJSD requests crosswalk, school zone near Keatley Center on S. 28th St.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District has made a request to the City's Traffic Commission to improve safety conditions for students, staff and parents at the Keatley Center on South 28th Street.

On Wednesday morning, Dr. Michele Thomason, the special programs director for the district, and Dr. Gabe Edgar, assist. superintendent of business and operations at SJSD, met with a few members of the Commission.

They requested to eliminate parking along the south side of Penn Street, starting from South 28th Street to a point 295 feet west. The district would like to make the area a bus loading and unloading zone for students coming to the Keatley Center. They said the center houses several early childhood special education classrooms.

"Twenty-eighth Street is just a very busy street," Thomason said. "It's a main thoroughfare for the city where traffic moves at a pretty good clip, and with our parking lot being across 28th Street we just wanted to make sure that our staff and our families that need to cross that street are able to do so safely."

The district also requested a crosswalk over South 28th Street between Mitchell Avenue and Penn Street, which will allow direct access to the parking lot.

The third and final request was to make the area a school zone so drivers can be more aware, especially at busy times when families and students are walking to and from the building.

The Traffic Commission did not have enough members present at Wednesday's meeting to vote on the requests, but if enough members are in favor then the proposal will be sent to City Council. The Council will then have the final vote.