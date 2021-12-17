Clear
SJSD responds after threats against schools, students nationwide

The district sent a letter home to parents Friday in response to the challenge on the social media app TikTok.

Posted: Dec 17, 2021 4:12 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Threats targeting schools are once again circulating on social media.

The latest using the app TikTok, challenges kids to make threats against schools and/or other students on December 17.

In October, police responded to all three area high schools after threats were made targeting each one.  The district released a statement Friday over the new threat saying in part:

"The safety of students and staff is always our top priority, and we are fortunate to have a security team and the support of our local law enforcement agencies we ask that parents/guardians speak with their child(ren) about using social media platforms mindfully and not sharing information that may be inaccurate, derogatory or hate speech."

As of Friday afternoon, no credible threats were made at any district schools.  They say if you see or hear of anything suspicious contact both them and the police.

