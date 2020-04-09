Clear
BREAKING NEWS Governor Parson orders all Missouri schools to remain closed for the academic year Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

SJSD responds to state school year ending

Governor Mike Parson ordered all public and charter schools to remain closed through the rest of the academic year due to the Covid-19 emergency.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 10:58 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Administrators at the St. Joseph School District were not entirely surprised that Governor Mike Parson canceled the rest of the academic school year on Thursday.

"I think a lot of us realistically knew that when that time came toward the end of April that we weren't going completely back unless something major happened on the medical side of things."

The district had planned on having students out of the buildings through at least April 24. Now they say they will continue with online learning through the rest of the year.

"What we've been doing and how we've been doing it over the last several weeks will continue," he said. "We'll have to make sure we continue to reach out to families and build those relationships with students and families."

The director of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education appeared with Parson at his daily coronavirus briefing on Thursday.

"We know remote teaching and learning looks different in every district across our state," said Margie Vandeven, commissioner of education. "We are simply asking our school leaders to continue to be creative, innovative and persistent in their pursuit to reach students with some kind of economic activity."

With Parson's announcement, there will be no graduation planned for seniors. However, the governor said he will work with districts across the state to make sure seniors get the opportunity to walk down the aisle and get a diploma at some point.

Van Zyl is sympathetic to seniors who had big plans to wrap up the year.

"Seniors who were hoping to get back have prom and have graduation. Now that puts a halt to that," he said.

What's left are several unanswered questions.

"What should districts do about summer school?" Vandeven asked. "What will the reentry to school look like? How will this impact graduating seniors? What can we do to address broadband internet issues that we experience across the state."

Van Zyl said the St. Joseph School District will continue with its food program for students. He said they provide thousands of meals each day to kids across the district who might not be fed otherwise.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
A sunny and very windy Thursday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Sunny skies and below normal temperatures were found across the area Thursday afternoon as another strong cold front has made its way into the area bringing cooler air and strong winds with it.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories