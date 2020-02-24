Clear

SJSD reverses course, to allow open enrollment for one more year

4-3 vote delays implementation of ending open enrollment just one month after a vote to cease process immediately.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 9:32 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  -- The Board of Education at the St. Joseph School District voted to extend open enrollment for one additional year.

During their meeting Monday evening, a divided board voted 4-3 to delay the process of ending open enrollment until the 2021-22 school year.

Just last month on another 4-3 vote, they had decided to stop open enrollment immediately.

Board members said since that decision was made, they've been hearing a lot of feedback from the public.

 "We have three parts of town that are very proud of themselves," said Seth Wright, board president. "I think different people want different things from their schools and there's nothing wrong with that and they've been allowed the freedom to choose, which is not necessarily a bad thing. It also creates a lot of headaches and nightmares when you're trying to run a school district and administrate it."

Wright said he hopes voting again on the issue doesn't start a precedent for the board where they go back and review other difficult decisions that they have to make.

