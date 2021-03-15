SJSD says right-sizing district is likely unavoidable

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After the St. Joseph School District unveiled its blueprints for the potential new high school, the community also saw for the first time the list of schools on the chopping block as the district moves toward right-sizing.

Fewer and fewer students are walking the hallways in the district. Over the past decade, Administrators said there's been a drop of 800 students. With more seats than there are students, the district said their hands are tied when it comes to closing down some schools and moving towards a two high school city.

“There’s a lot of emotion and emotion’s tough. It’s personal. Please understand that we get it, we understand, but we’re charged to do a job. Do I want to close Bessie Ellison down, do I want to close Pickett down? Absolutely not," said Gabe Edgar, SJSD Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations, “When you have 2,000 open seats in the elementary schools, you aren’t being efficient.”

Six schools have an unclear future in the district: Bode Middle School, Bessie Ellison Elementary, Eugene Field Elementary, Hyde Elementary, Pershing Elementary and Pickett Elementary.

In an operational cost analysts document presented by the district, closing down those six schools would save the district nearly $3.5 million a year. Administrators said those savings would pour into teacher's pockets and students' education.

“Right now, we’re spending money on buildings and inefficiencies and those types of things where it’s really about the kids and right now, it’s not about the kids,” said Edgar.

As some community members continue to push back against downsizing the district, administrators said regardless if the school bond passes, letting some schools go is likely unavoidable.

“I still think we’re a two high school community, no matter what happens in the election on April 6th. Really, the only model that we have or the only logistic model we have is Lafayette and Central to be that combination. It’s not anything against Benton or it’s not because Lafaytte is a better building than Benton. It’s all driven by capacity,” said Edgar.

Administrators hope if the bond passes and construction of the new 21st century high school can begin, the remodel will attract more families to St. Joseph and the district won't have to continue closing down schools. If declining enrollment continues, administrators said downsizing the district even more than what's proposed is likely.

The $107 million school bond issue is on the upcoming April 6th election.