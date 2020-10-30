SJSD snow day policy under review

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With the first snowfall of the year earlier this week, it got the St. Joseph School District to start thinking about how it will implement its snow days policy during this school year.

Because the district's remote learning system is already in place and students are learning over the computer a couple days per week already, administrators say there shouldn't be a real need for a total shutdown of school for a snow day this year.

"There could be a physical snow day where people don't come to school but learning can still take place remotely so we won't have to count any day as an official snow day. it may be 'hey, it's needed for you to stay home. here's what the schedule is for the day.' and so students can just interact at home with their staff members," Dr. Doug Van Zyl, St. Joseph School District Superintendent said.

No policy has been finalized yet.

Administrators say they are still working on the details.