SJSD staff deemed essential, Covid quarantine time reduced

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- The Board of Education at the St. Joseph School District on Monday voted to classify their teachers as essential workers.

The unanimous vote means that educators forced to quarantine because of close contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus will now be out for only seven days instead of 14 if they show no symptoms of the virus.

The district has been plagued with staffing issues due to dozens of teachers being out because of quarantining.

The measure had been opposed by both the St. Joseph NEA and the St. Joseph Region-Missouri State Teachers Association.

"We are concerned with the potential exposure that will be within our schools now even with precautions and even with social distancing this still could increase the spread across our community," said J. Eric Simmons, the president of the St. Joseph NEA.

The board agreed that the new policy will start to take effect on Monday, November 2.

Also during their board meeting, the board voted unanimously to continue its hybrid approach to learning through the rest of the semester. Students are going to class on alternating days to allow for better social distancing and reduce potential exposures to Covid-19.

They also accepted a recommendation from administration to reduce their budget by $2.3 million for the rest of the year due to a shortfall of revenues.