SJSD students ACT scores down from last year

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 1:39 PM
Updated: Oct. 17, 2018 1:40 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District released the final numbers of the ACT exam scores from 2018 and they are down slightly from last year.

With more than 720 students taking the exam, the average composite score this year was 18.9. That is 0.7 points lower than 2017. 

“While it is disappointing that our group ACT average is statistically flat over the last three years, we drill down further and can tell you that our college-bound students have an ACT average of 22.0 and our predicted college and career readiness score (CCR) on our state performance rating is the highest it has ever been," Dr. Kendra Lau, SJSD director of school improvement said in a statement.

This year, SJSD's average scores in each skill are: 18.6 in English, 18.4 in Mathematics, 18.9 in Reading, and 19.0 in Science.

Statewide, more than 68,000 students took the exam in 2018 with an average composite score of 20.0. 

The ACT exam measures skills needed for first-year college coursework.

High pressure out to our west will allow out winds to switch up to the northeast on Thursday allowing temperatures to go up into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The rest of the workweek will be very nice and sunny. Temperatures will be with moderating but staying below average with highs in the lower 60s.
