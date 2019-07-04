SJSD students finish Top 3 in national competition

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— St. Joseph School District students competed in Washington D.C. and finished in the Top 3 of the 2019 Technology Student Association.

Teams from Central, Lafayette, Benton, Bode, and Truman Middle School competed at the 2019 National TSA Conference.

Central brought home a 1st place finish in Computer Integrated Manufacturing and a fifth-place finish in System Control Technology. Lafayette took home fourth place in Animatronics. Bode Middle School contestants took home third place in Mass Production.