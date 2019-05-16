SJSD students help finish new city disc golf course

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Bartlett Park disc golf course is almost complete, and to finish the project the St. Joseph Parks & Recreation department is getting help from students in the St. Joseph School District.

On Tuesday morning, Benton High School students surveyed and drew the course to create a map for all 18 holes.

“I think it’s pretty cool that adults are taking in high schooler's opinions,” said freshman class student council representative, Kally Horn, “It’s kind of a big deal, I feel honored.”

“A lot of times, we partner not only to get something done but to have a cooperative effort and build goodwill,” said Parks & Rec dept. director Chuck Kempf, “but this time we also really needed their help getting this done.”

The new disc golf course and the inclusion playground were funded by the city’s capital improvement project tax and a $250,000 federal grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. In order to keep the federal grant money, both projects have to be finished by the end of September. The last item the disc golf course needs is the map of the course. Once the students finish drawing the landscapes, they will be sent off to a signage artist.

Kempf says it will be done before July 1.

“We are hoping to also have discs that people can rent for a small fee to play the course with. People do ask if you can just use a Frisbee and you can but we want to provide discs for our more serious players,” said Kempf.

After the golf course is completed, Parks and Rec will be refurbishing and surfacing the tennis courts.