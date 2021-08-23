SJSD students wear masks on first day back to school

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Monday, students in the St. Joseph School District waved goodbye to summer as they returned to class for the first day of school.

It was a first day full of emotions at Lindbergh Elementary, but mainly those of excitement for second grader, Avree.

“Yeah, but I’m nervous too,” said Avree.

Students weren't the only ones with those first day jitters. First year teacher Ms. Burks said she was both nervous and excited to meet her first graders and teach in-person this school year.

"I'm glad that we're able to be in-person with everything going on. It just makes me really happy that we're able to let these kids come learn in-person," said Ryleigh Burks, 1st grade teacher at Lindbergh Elementary.

More children will be learning inside the classroom this year as the SJSD's Virtual Academy sees a 50% drop in enrollment.

Around 11,800 students are enrolled in the St. Joseph School District. Roughly 700 will be learning online through the district's Virtual Academy. Last semester, 1,500 K-12 students were enrolled in the digital learning program.

Face coverings will be required again this year for students, staff and faculty.

“This isn’t the first time this has happened. We had this in place last year,” said Dr. Doug Van Zyl, SJSD Superintendent, “This can be a very emotional and very divided subject for a lot of people. COVID-19 has seemed to do that.”

The Board of Educations voted 5-to-1 in favor of face masks this school year after a local rise in coronavirus cases and a summer session spent shutting two schools down early after operating with a mask optional policy which saw quarantine numbers shoot up.

“It’s hard when you don’t have the education taking place because you have to quarantine students or shut down schools and just deal with COVID,” said Dr. Van Zyl, “Hopefully, people understand that the board’s best interest and intent is to keep their kids safe and in school.”

Updated federal policies incentivise schools to have indoor mask requirements by limiting the amount of possible quarantines should a person get infected with the virus. If students and staff wear masks properly, only the infected person would need to be isolated.

Students at Lindbergh Elementary didn't seem to mind the face covering Monday morning. Students walked through the school doors sporting all different colored and character face masks to match their back to school outfits.

Avree said chose a pastel mask to match her backpack, “It’s a unicorn mixed in with a cat.”

After student teaching during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and one semester as a 1st grade teacher, Ms. Burks said she hasn't had much trouble reminding kids to wear their masks as they understand the importance of them.

“These kids are great about keeping them on because they know it’s keeping them safe and their peers safe,” said Ms. Burks.

As for what the kids hope to learn this year, math seemed to be a favorite for the Flyers at Lindbergh.