SJSD superintendent discusses decision to cancel classes for the week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District went ahead and canceled the rest of in-person classes this week amid ongoing staffing issues.

The district announced its decision Wednesday afternoon.

A rollercoaster week for parents and staff in the St. Joseph School District.

"COVID is just one of those things that seems to continue to throw us curve balls and we are doing our best to make adjustments as we can,” Dr. Doug Van Zyl, SJSD Superintendent said.

At first, in-person classes were canceled for only part of the week.

Dozens of teachers and bus drivers called in sick and there just wasn't enough subs to fill in and by Wednesday, part of the week turned into the whole week.

"It's a fine line because we want our kids in school but we also don't want them in school if they are sick because if they are sick then they continue to pass it around and now somebody else is sick so I think people just hopefully understand our opinion and our thoughts are that education is vitally important but your health and safety is also vitally important,” Van Zyl said.

The superintendent says the situation is not the fault of the bus company or sub-company.

The list of positions needing to be filled is just too long.

"The outside group is doing well considering we are not the only school district that is having issues with finding substitutes and illness. There are multiple other districts across the state and even in the metro that have had to cancel class for many of the same issues,” Van Zyl said.

Because the level of illness in the community is unpredictable and not easily blamed on one person or one group, the superintendent says the district may have more curveballs to come.

"If this continues, do we have to look at some other remote learning options like we've had to do in the past for our students and our staff,” Van Zyl said.

In-person remote learning also canceled the rest of the week while virtual academy will continue with their normal schedules.