SJSD superintendent stands by mask ordinance

Dr. Doug Van Zyl said Thursday that he wants to keep St. Joseph schools "as safe as they can be." The school district's mask ordinance is set to remain in effect throughout the rest of the academic year.

Posted: Mar 25, 2021 7:38 PM
Updated: Mar 25, 2021 7:41 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Despite the city mask mandate ending, the st Joseph school district continuing on with its own policy.

Administrators said the district will keep its mask ordinance after the city discontinued its order earlier this week.

Superintendent Doug Van Zyl says he wants to keep St. Joseph schools as safe as they can be, and that means continuing to mask up.

He says not all teachers within the district have received their vaccinations yet and he doesn't want to jeopardize the positive progress made in keeping Covid-19 under control in the district.

"We still expect our folks to be wearing masks," Van Zyl said. "We don't want to have another spike, our numbers have been fairly good over the last month or two."

Van Zyl wasn't sure exactly how many teachers in the district have been vaccinated at this point, but he is hopeful more teachers and staff will take the opportunity in the coming weeks.

The district plans to continue its mask ordinance until the end of the academic school year in May, there are no plans to continue the ordinance into Fall 2021.

