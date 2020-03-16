(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph School District announced Monday that activities and sports will be suspended until further notice.
The announcement comes on the same day that St. Joseph mayor Bill McMurray signed a Declaration of Local Emergency for the city. President Trump also announced recommendations from the CDC to limit gatherings to less than 10 people.
The district is on spring break this week.
School district officials don't know how long activities and sports will be suspended for.
Related Content
- SJSD suspends spring activities, sports until further notice
- Chiefs' Hill suspended from team activities
- SJSD Hires New Administrators
- SJSD wants kids immunized
- UM System universities suspend in-person classes for spring semester
- Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against SJSD
- SJSD Superintendent Search: Bill Cowling
- SJSD Hosts Trauma Training Workshop
- SJSD Says Goodbye to Newhart
- SJSD Students awarded unique seal
Scroll for more content...