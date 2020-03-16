Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mayor signs emergency declaration banning gatherings of 50 or more people Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

SJSD suspends spring activities, sports until further notice

The St. Joseph School District announced Monday that activities and sports will be suspended until further notice.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 4:30 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph School District announced Monday that activities and sports will be suspended until further notice.

The announcement comes on the same day that St. Joseph mayor Bill McMurray signed a Declaration of Local Emergency for the city. President Trump also announced recommendations from the CDC to limit gatherings to less than 10 people. 

The district is on spring break this week. 

School district officials don't know how long activities and sports will be suspended for. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Fairfax
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: °
As we go into the work week we will start to warm back up with temperatures reaching into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Wednesday. Another storm system will make its way into the area giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday night and Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories