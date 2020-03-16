SJSD suspends spring activities, sports until further notice

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph School District announced Monday that activities and sports will be suspended until further notice.

The announcement comes on the same day that St. Joseph mayor Bill McMurray signed a Declaration of Local Emergency for the city. President Trump also announced recommendations from the CDC to limit gatherings to less than 10 people.

The district is on spring break this week.

School district officials don't know how long activities and sports will be suspended for.