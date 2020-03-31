SJSD teachers and students adjust to online learning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It’s been over two weeks since students were last in school buildings in the St. Joseph School District. Those buildings now sit empty as teachers and students are adjusting to the changes brought on by Covid-19.

"My main concern right now is being able to check on my kiddos daily," Kaleb Johnson, a fifth-grade teacher at Hyde Elementary School said.

Johnson said some kids actually miss coming to his class.

"They miss their friends," he said. "They just miss that normalcy and that schedule."

Classes are currently not in session throughout the district, but that hasn't stopped teachers from keeping their student's minds sharp. The district is heading into week three of online learning. Teachers and other district leaders said the online learning will focus on retention of previously taught instruction.

"We’ve most certainly just been working on review skills," Johnson said.

Jalynn Brown, a fifth-grader in Johnson's class, said she’s adjusting pretty well to the changes,

"I really like it," She said. "I feel like I’m still in school, cause I can talk to my teachers and all my friends."

Jalynn's mother Amanda said the transition hasn't been as easy for her,

"It is a big adjustment," She said. "We’re just making do with the best that we can."

Despite the circumstances, Johnson said he's embraced the opportunity of trying this new way of learning. He's said it’s given him peace of mind.

"I know I need some normalcy in my life," Johnson said. "I’d be worried about them even more if I wasn’t checking on them daily."

Students in the district will remain out of the buildings until April 24th.