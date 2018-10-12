SJSD teachers awarded Apple Seed Grants

(ST. JOSEPH, MO.)— Local teachers had a welcomed surprise Thursday morning.

They were visited by the St. Joseph School District Foundation and presented with an Apple Seed Grant.

“This is a great school district and our teachers are the backbone of that, so if we can give the teachers what they need in the classroom then everyone wins,” SJSD Foundation board member Bobbie Cronk said.

23 teachers received the Apple Seed Grant in the St. Joseph School District this year.

Each year SJSD Foundation board members give the grant to teachers who have innovative ideas and projects that help their students thrive in the classroom.

“Our kids are all so different and so the cookie cutter approach isn’t going to work and our teachers know that so this grant allows them to try out these out of the box ideas and see what works,” Cronk said.

While Cronk said innovation and creativity in the classroom are vital, it still costs to launch a new idea.

For many teachers, trying to launch an idea they are not sure will work is a risk they can’t afford to take.

“None of these projects would be able to happen if there were no Apple Seed Grant,” Cronk said. "We don’t want something like money to get in the way of children's quality education.”

The SJSD Foundation partnered with American Family Insurance and multiple private donors this year.

The Foundation gave out $36,000 in grant money.

“We are so fortunate to have a community that supports teachers and to provide the funding to they can try these ideas out and see what works this is all funding that is from the community for teachers none of it is tax money all of it is donated to help teachers do a great job with their students,” Cronk said.

The SJSD Foundation said they hope the projects that are successful can be implemented in other schools in the district and showcased to other school across the country.

For more information or to donate to the SJSD Foundation visit www.sjsdfoundation.com