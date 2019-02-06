(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Due to the winter weather, the St. Joseph School District will dismiss classes one hour early Wednesday, Feb. 6.
All after-school activities are canceled as well.
Stay with KQ2 for the latest on the weather and area closings.
Related Content
- SJSD to dismiss 1 hour early Wednesday due to weather
- SJSD to dismiss early Friday due to impending winter storm
- SJSD will dismiss classes 2 hours early Tuesday due to impending winter storm
- SJSD middle schools, high schools to dismiss early Wednesday due to heat
- Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against SJSD
- SJSD schools to dismiss early Tuesday due to heat-related factors
- SJSD middle schools, high schools to dismiss early Thursday due to heat
- Edison Elementary dismissing early Monday due to power outage
- SJSD cancels class for Wednesday
- SJSD Hires New Administrators
Scroll for more content...