SJSD to dismiss 1 hour early Wednesday due to weather

Due to the winter weather, the St. Joseph School District will dismiss classes one hour early today, February 6, 2019. All after-school activities are canceled as well.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 12:36 PM

Due to the winter weather, the St. Joseph School District will dismiss classes one hour early Wednesday, Feb. 6.

All after-school activities are canceled as well.

**Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area now until noon Thursday.
