SJSD to dismiss early Friday due to impending winter storm

The St. Joseph School District will dismiss classes two hours early Friday, Jan. 18 due to the winter weather expected.

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 10:31 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph School District will dismiss classes two hours early Friday, Jan. 18 due to the winter weather expected. 

A Winter Weather Warning has been issued for the KQ2 viewing area until 3 p.m. Saturday. 

Stay with KQ2 as more closings and information becomes available. 

A winter storm is expected to move into the area beginning Friday afternoon. Snow may initially begin as rain or a rain/snow mix, mainly south of Highway 36. Precipitation will begin around 3 p.m. in St. Joseph.
