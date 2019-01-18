SJSD to dismiss early Friday due to impending winter storm

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph School District will dismiss classes two hours early Friday, Jan. 18 due to the winter weather expected.
A Winter Weather Warning has been issued for the KQ2 viewing area until 3 p.m. Saturday.
Stay with KQ2 as more closings and information becomes available.
