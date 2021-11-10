SJSD to enact state legislated policy changes

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District is making some changes to the filing process for new school board candidates.

The changes are in accordance with a recently passed state house bill shortening the length of time new school board applicants can file from six weeks down to three weeks.

The new deadline for potential new candidates to file is December 28.

School board members expressed some concern over the new deadline at a pre mostly due to shortened time candidates would have to choose to file.

"There's a lot to consider and a lot to take into consideration in making a decision like this," Lori Witham, SJSD Board member policy chair said. "That does make for a little more sense of urgency when deciding to file for running."

House bill 432 will also be followed by the district. It allows for parents to record more meetings including IEP and 504 meetings.

the district formally adopted both bills into its policy in a full board meeting Wednesday night at the district's downtown headquarters.