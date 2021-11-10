Clear
BREAKING NEWS Area law enforcement agencies investigating homicide in Union Star Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

SJSD to enact state legislated policy changes

The changes impact new candidates for the board, along with parents looking to record meetings.

Posted: Nov 10, 2021 6:47 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District is making some changes to the filing process for new school board candidates.
The changes are in accordance with a recently passed state house bill shortening the length of time new school board applicants can file from six weeks down to three weeks.

The new deadline for potential new candidates to file is December 28.

School board members expressed some concern over the new deadline at a pre mostly due to shortened time candidates would have to choose to file.

"There's a lot to consider and a lot to take into consideration in making a decision like this," Lori Witham, SJSD Board member policy chair said.  "That does make for a little more sense of urgency when deciding to file for running."

House bill 432 will also be followed by the district.  It allows for parents to record more meetings including IEP and 504 meetings.

the district formally adopted both bills into its policy in a full board meeting Wednesday night at the district's downtown headquarters.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Atchison
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Chances for showers and thunderstorms will be possible as we go through tonight and early tomorrow morning. A thunderstorm or two could be on the strong to severe side. Rain will move out of the area overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Thursday before falling into the 40s on Friday through the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories