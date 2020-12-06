SJSD to hold virtual town hall

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Families in the St. Joseph School District will get to hear COVID-19 updates and ask questions in a virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the district's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The main topic will be focused on the virtual academy but district leaders will also share information on COVID-19, hybrid learning, winter sports and activities, and inclement weather protocol.

Questions can be submitted in advance by emailing communications@sjsd.k12.mo.us