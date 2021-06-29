SJSD to move district offices to former school

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District announced Monday that they will be moving district offices to the former Noyes Elementary School building.

Officials said there are problems with their space at the downtown district headquarters in the library building.

The district also said the move will improve efficiency within the district and is the first step in its consolidation efforts.

“We look to move our academic’s department to Noyes hopefully by the start of this school year,” SJSD Board of Education Board President Tami Pasley said. “Then, eventually continue to move our downtown offices to the Noyes building which will be an efficiency for sure because this downtown office building is very expensive to maintain and operate out of. It’s just the beginning of some consolidation that we’ll look at as we move into next year.”

The board also approved the reopening of Lake Contrary school to be used for the district’s first pre-school and secure funding for HVAC upgrades in the district’s school building.