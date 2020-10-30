SJSD to provide free meals to all students

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Students in the St. Joseph Schoo District will be able to receive free breakfast and lunch for the rest of the school year.

That's because the U.S. Department of Agriculture granted the district an exemption to offer the free school meals through June 2021. The Seamless Summer Option applies to all students in the district, regardless of their families' income.

"The USDA has provided flexibilities to help schools feed students through the school meal programs because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many families may not meet the income qualifications for free meals, but still may be facing financial hardships," the district said in a press release.

Students will receive the free meals starting Nov. 2.

Prior to the exemption, students at Central, Bode, Field, Ellison, and Oak Grove were required to pay for meals or apply for free or reduced meal status.

The district currently provides free meals each week for Virtual and Hybrid students. Now, all students can participate, but families must submit their meal request form weekly.

Parents who want more information about the meal pick up program can access the district’s website at www.sjsd.k12.mo.us, click on the Departments tab, click on Nutrition Services and scroll down to Meal Pickup or call 816-671-4140, Monday-Friday between 8 am and 4 pm.