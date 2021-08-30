SJSD to provide new instruments for band students districtwide

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District is providing new instruments for students in band programs.

One of those students, Central High School sophomore Brett Carter, said he found his way around a few instruments in his time in the band.

"I started out at a trombone player," Then I decided to switch to percussion." He said.

This is Carter's second year in band, and while he said he loves the people in it, his experience with the instruments has been less than ideal.

CHS band director Lynnea Wooten said the problem was fairly widespread across the district for band students, she said they've been looking to expand their instrument selection.

"We didn't have oboes, bassoons, or enough double hours for what the ideal instrumentation is." She said.

In addition, Wooten said the district was looking to update their current inventory, many of the instruments are aging and showing signs of wear and tear.

"These instruments are rough," Wooten said.

All of that is about to change, thanks to money the district was able to free up for repairs and replacements.

"Through this process, we're adding new instruments into our program in addition to replacing some of these instruments that are far past the point of investing any more money into repairing," Wooten said.

"We had a budget to stay within, and so we just had conversations about what was needed what needed replacing." Janell Beccera, cirriculum cdvisor said.

For Carter, the much-needed changes are music to his ears.

"It's very exciting to hear that we're getting new instruments," Carter said.

The district will be phasing in these new instruments over the new few school years, they will be available to all students in band programs in the district.