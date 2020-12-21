Clear
BREAKING NEWS First batch of coronavirus vaccine arrives at Mosaic Life Care Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

SJSD to return to 5-days a week in-person learning in January

The announcement came at Monday's board of education meeting.

Posted: Dec 21, 2020 7:05 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District will resume in-person instruction, 5 days week for students K-12, effective Jan. 14.

The announcement came at Monday's board of education meeting.

"The return to in-person learning was based on data; and the safety of students and staff was considered a top priority in the decision-making process," the district said in a media release.

The current hybrid model will still be in place when students return from winter break on Jan. 5, and face-to-face instruction will begin Jan. 14.

Students enrolled in the SJSD Virtual Academy will attend classes online Monday-Friday beginning Jan. 14.

The district said safety protocols will be strictly enforced. Students will have to wear a mask, and classrooms and buses will continue to have assigned seating.

"There are numerous reasons why in-person learning is important for students," said Doug Van Zyl, Superintendent. "Data shows that many students are more academically successful when attending in-person classes. Schools provide a safe learning environment, counseling support, opportunities for social connections, and consistent routines."

The number of quarantine cases and staffing shortages forced the district to move to a hybrid learning model in early October.

The district said the Monday-Friday in-person learning schedule could change if there is an increased infection rate in the St. Joseph community.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
Maryville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Cameron
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Fairfax
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 42°
A warming trend is expected for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas for the first half of the week. Highs will make it into the upper 50s by Tuesday. Winds will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a breezy Wednesday. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a miserably cold Christmas Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into Christmas Day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories