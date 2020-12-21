SJSD to return to 5-days a week in-person learning in January

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District will resume in-person instruction, 5 days week for students K-12, effective Jan. 14.

The announcement came at Monday's board of education meeting.

"The return to in-person learning was based on data; and the safety of students and staff was considered a top priority in the decision-making process," the district said in a media release.

The current hybrid model will still be in place when students return from winter break on Jan. 5, and face-to-face instruction will begin Jan. 14.

Students enrolled in the SJSD Virtual Academy will attend classes online Monday-Friday beginning Jan. 14.

The district said safety protocols will be strictly enforced. Students will have to wear a mask, and classrooms and buses will continue to have assigned seating.

"There are numerous reasons why in-person learning is important for students," said Doug Van Zyl, Superintendent. "Data shows that many students are more academically successful when attending in-person classes. Schools provide a safe learning environment, counseling support, opportunities for social connections, and consistent routines."

The number of quarantine cases and staffing shortages forced the district to move to a hybrid learning model in early October.

The district said the Monday-Friday in-person learning schedule could change if there is an increased infection rate in the St. Joseph community.