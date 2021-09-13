Clear
SJSD to revisit mask policy

Tonight, the St. Joseph school board will take up its mask policy.

Posted: Sep 13, 2021 9:06 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tonight, the St. Joseph school board will take up its mask policy.

Currently all school students and staff are required to wear masks but the board promised to revisit the mandate on a monthly basis.

The school board is holding true to that promise with a discussion set for tonight at 5:30 p.m.

The last time the board met to talk about masks, more than 100 people packed in to listen, hold up signs and vent frustrations about masking children in school.

So far, a majority of the board has supported the requirement, arguing health and safety regulations favor schools with mask mandates.

