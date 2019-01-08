SJSD trains for new security system

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Staff used their last day without kids in the classroom to improve building safety. Front office administrators were trained on Raptor, the new ID scanning security system that checks for anyone in the national sex registry.

“This is really the industry standard now, almost every district you go to you has some sort of screening process like this,” said Dr. Robert Sigrist

Raptor takes about 25 seconds to scan a visitor’s driver's license or state issued ID, then prints a temporary visitor ID card. Once their information is checked and they are considered “safe,” that information is stored for all 24 St. Joseph School District buildings to access.

“The system only checks the national sex registry, not the driving record, criminal record, or information for ICE agents, this is just one more layer of making sure we protect the safety of our students to just make sure that people who shouldn't be in our buildings aren’t in the building,” said Dr. Sigrist.

While the focus of Raptor is to protect students, if needed it can be used to help visitors as well.

“It gives us a list of who’s in the building at all times, so if there is an event like a fire or some sort of a drill it is very easy for an admin to pull up the list and see who is in the building other than just students,” said Dr. Sigrist.

Three schools will test the system on Tuesday, while the rest of the district buildings with students will have the system installed by the end of February.