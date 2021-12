(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District Board of Education passed a new Covid-19 policy Monday night.

The new policy will be a sick-only option where only students and staff that are sick must stay home. The new policy does not have masking requirements and masks will be optional.

The final vote was 6-1 with board member LaTonya Williams opposed.

The board will revisit the Covid-19 policy next month.